World Fuel Services Beefs up Falmouth Fuel Offer

WFS's bunker tanker Lizrix (image credit/WFS)

Bunker trader and physical supplier World Fuel Services (WFS) is adding an a bunker vessel to its Falmouth base.

The 2,200 cubic metre (cu m) capacity ship can carry up to five grades of fuel and has a pumping rate of 3-400 cu m per hour, according to the company.

The move, along with a general upgrading of facilities at the UK port, is in preparation for the sulfur cap change in 18 months' time, the company said.

Falmouth in the southwest corner of the UK is outside the north European emission control area where the sulfur cap on bunker fuel is set at 0.1%. From the start of 2020, the global sulfur cap on marine fuel will be 0.5%.