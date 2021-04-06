Dan-Bunkering Hires Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Monaco. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired a trader in Monaco.

George Delaportas joined the company's Monaco office as bunker trader on February 22, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Delaportas was previously a bunker trader for Dan-Bunkering's sister company, KPI OceanConnect, in Athens, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"He brings along valuable experience and market knowledge within the industry from his previous career in a bunker trading company in Greece," Dan-Bunkering said in the statement.

Contact details for Delaportas are as follows:

Phone: +377 97 77 54 01

Direct line: +377 97 77 63 28

Mobile: +33 6 43 91 54 93

E-mail and Teams: gde@dan-bunkering.com