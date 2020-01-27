Dan-Bunkering Adds Four Traders to Dubai Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's four new traders in Dubai. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering (Middle East) DMCC has expanded its Dubai office with the recent arrival of four more traders, the company said Monday.

Shiwei Lao, Elise Huang, Farid Babayev and Jinu Jagan have all recently joined the office, the company said.

The expansion means the Dubai office is now Dan-Bunkering's largest by number of traders, the company said.

Contact details for the four traders are as follows:

Shiwei Liao:

Phone +971 5 429 5602

Mobile +971 521 078152

Email and Skype for Business:

shl@dan-bunkering.com

Elise Huang:

Phone +971 4 429 5612

Mobile +971 521 078126

Email and Skype for Business:

ehua@dan-bunkering.com



Farid Babayev:

Phone +971 4 429 5617

Mobile +971 521 078127

Email and Skype for Business:

faba@dan-bunkering.com

Jinu Jagan:

Phone +971 4 429 5610

Email and Skype for Business:

jija@dan-bunkering.com