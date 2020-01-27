EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Adds Four Traders to Dubai Office
The company's four new traders in Dubai. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering (Middle East) DMCC has expanded its Dubai office with the recent arrival of four more traders, the company said Monday.
Shiwei Lao, Elise Huang, Farid Babayev and Jinu Jagan have all recently joined the office, the company said.
The expansion means the Dubai office is now Dan-Bunkering's largest by number of traders, the company said.
Contact details for the four traders are as follows:
Shiwei Liao:
Phone +971 5 429 5602
Mobile +971 521 078152
Email and Skype for Business:
shl@dan-bunkering.com
Elise Huang:
Phone +971 4 429 5612
Mobile +971 521 078126
Email and Skype for Business:
ehua@dan-bunkering.com
Farid Babayev:
Phone +971 4 429 5617
Mobile +971 521 078127
Email and Skype for Business:
faba@dan-bunkering.com
Jinu Jagan:
Phone +971 4 429 5610
Email and Skype for Business:
jija@dan-bunkering.com