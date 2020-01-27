Dan-Bunkering Adds Four Traders to Dubai Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 27, 2020

Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering (Middle East) DMCC has expanded its Dubai office with the recent arrival of four more traders, the company said Monday.

Shiwei Lao, Elise Huang, Farid Babayev and Jinu Jagan have all recently joined the office, the company said.

The expansion means the Dubai office is now Dan-Bunkering's largest by number of traders, the company said.

Contact details for the four traders are as follows:

Shiwei Liao:

Phone +971 5 429 5602
Mobile +971 521 078152
Email and Skype for Business:
shl@dan-bunkering.com

Elise Huang:

Phone +971 4 429 5612
Mobile +971 521 078126
Email and Skype for Business:
ehua@dan-bunkering.com


Farid Babayev:

Phone +971 4 429 5617
Mobile +971 521 078127
Email and Skype for Business:
faba@dan-bunkering.com

Jinu Jagan:

Phone +971 4 429 5610
Email and Skype for Business:
jija@dan-bunkering.com

