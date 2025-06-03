Panama Rejects Accusations Over Iran Sanctions Enforcement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama hits back at claims of complicity in Iranian oil smuggling, pointing to tough regulatory actions. Image Credit: AMP

The Government of Panama has pushed back against accusations from United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), rejecting claims that it enables Iran-linked sanctions evasion through its ship registry.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) called the allegations by Mark D. Wallace, CEO of UANI, 'misleading' and reaffirmed Panama's commitment to international maritime law, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

UANI recently alleged that Panama facilitates Iran's illicit oil trade and urged the country to de-flag all vessels involved in Iranian oil smuggling.

"Panama has long been the flag of choice for sanctions violators and oil smugglers, and despite Panama's spin room claims of progress, the Panama Maritime Authority continues to fail in ending its complicity in Iranian oil smuggling," Wallace said in a statement on Friday.

"This is not just a failure of Panama's registry—it's a direct threat to global sanctions compliance and regional and U.S. security," he added.

In response, the AMP highlighted its enforcement record, noting that more than 650 vessels have been de-flagged since 2019 for violations including terrorism financing, illegal fishing and sanctions breaches.

In 2024 alone, Panama removed 214 ships, totalling over 12 million gross tons, from its registry following the implementation of Executive Decree No. 512.

Panama is also a signatory to the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC), ensuring timely information exchange among registries on sanctionable vessels.

The country also recently imposed stricter measures on ship-to-ship oil transfers involving its flagged tankers.

The AMP warned that misinformation undermines global efforts to ensure maritime security and reiterated its alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

UANI is non-profit organisation formed to combat the threats posed by Iran.