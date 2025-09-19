Anthony Veder's Dual-Fuel Ships Join Gasum FuelEU Pooling Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two of Anthony Veder's dual-fuel ships will run on bio-LNG to generate compliance credits for the pool. Image Credit: Anthony Veder

Nordic energy firm Gasum and shipping firm Anthony Veder are expanding their partnership to support compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

Two LNG carriers chartered by Gasum, Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE, will run on bio-LNG and act as surplus generators for Gasum’s compliance pool, Anthony Veder said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Pooling allows vessels with surplus emission reductions to offset emissions from under-compliant vessels. This collaborative approach helps shipping companies meet the FuelEU targets by sharing their compliance credits.

Anthony Veder also plans to place more of its vessels into the pool, providing the company with access to surplus compliance while helping to cut emissions across its fleet.

“ We are very pleased that we can sail both Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE on bio-LNG Jacob Granqvist, Gasum

“This will enable us to flexibly expand the capacity for our FuelEU Maritime pool even further, as demand is heating up towards the end of the first year of the regulation,” Jacob Granqvist, vice president at Gasum, said.

“Joining Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool was a natural continuation of our long-time partnership, as we found the service to be the most cost-effective and reliable way to manage the requirements of the regulation,” Björn van de Weerdhof, commercial and sustainability director at Anthony Veder, said.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil-LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled vessels.

In May, Gasum announced that its LNG bunker vessel is running on bio-LNG to generate compliance credits for its FuelEU Maritime pooling service.