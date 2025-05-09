Gasum's Bunker Vessel Uses Bio-LNG for FuelEU Pooling

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasum’s vessel will use bio-LNG to generate compliance credits for its FuelEU Maritime pooling service. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state energy firm Gasum's LNG bunkering vessel Kairos is now running on bio-LNG to generate compliance credits for its FuelEU Maritime pooling service.

Chartered from Bernhard Schulte, Kairos will now run exclusively on bio-LNG and serve as a dedicated compliance generator within Gasum's pooling system, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

This "compliance as a service" model allows shipping companies to offset emissions from under-compliant vessels by leveraging surplus reductions from vessels like Kairos.

As both pool manager and LNG supplier, Gasum is aiming for consistent over-compliance - helping its customers stay ahead of FuelEU Maritime regulations, which require a 2% reduction in fuel carbon intensity starting in 2025, with targets rising sharply in the years to follow.

"This step makes it even simpler for us to ensure the needed emission reductions to our pool at all times," Jacob Granqvist, vice president maritime at Gasum, said.

"According to expert estimates, there will be much more compliance deficit than there is surplus on offer at the end of 2025, which makes this all the more important."

Pooling allows vessels with surplus emission reductions to offset emissions from under-compliant vessels. This collaborative approach helps shipping companies meet the FuelEU targets by sharing their compliance credits.