OceanEXL Moves Headquarters From Dubai to Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new Esplanaden office in Copenhagen will act as the group's headquarters. Image Credit: OceanEXL

Shipping and marine fuel trading firm OceanEXL has moved its headquarters from the UAE to Denmark.

The firm's new Esplanaden office in Copenhagen will act as the group's headquarters, with the management of all of its global compliance, finance and risk operations, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The office will also be the hub for all European shipping and trading activities.

"We are excited to set up the office and create a welcoming and dynamic atmosphere for our colleagues and customers visiting this new location," the company said in the post.

"Meanwhile, our team in Dubai will continue their excellent work from our office in the UAE."

The firm launched its Dubai-based marine fuel supply and trading unit in January 2023.