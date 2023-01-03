Shipbroker OceanEXL Launches New Bunkering and Oil Trading Division

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new division is based in the company's Dubai headquarters. Image Credit: OceanEXL

Shipbroker OceanEXL has launched a new division focused on the physical supply and trading of marine fuels, as well as other refined products trading.

The firm launched the new division, OceanEXL Trading, at the start of the year, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Matthias Andreasen has been hired as the head of the new division, based in Dubai.

The division will both carry out physical bunker supply locally at UAE ports and trade marine fuels internationally, as well as trading refined products cargoes in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

On the bunkers side the company has already carried out its first deliveries, with a physical supply operation delivering by truck and ex-pipe from its storage facilities, Andreasen told Ship & Bunker.

Andreasen previously worked in various roles for global bunker supplier and trader Monjasa from 2017 to 2022, serving most recently as a senior trader in Dubai.

"With a focus on long-term projects in niche markets we are truly able to supply markets that have long been overlooked and ignored while we are adding another branch to our supply chain, offering clients a wider range of services starting from buying or chartering the vessels to moving cargo and finally supplying the vessels," Parham Zamani, a partner at OceanEXL, said in the statement.