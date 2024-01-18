Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel Hires IBIA Board Member Claudia Beumer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Beumer has joined the organisation's secretariat as membership and communications manager in the Netherlands as of this month. Image Credit: Claudia Beumer / LinkedIn

Alternative bunker industry body the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) has hired IBIA board member Claudia Beumer as its new membership and communications manager.

Beumer has joined the organisation's secretariat as membership and communications manager in the Netherlands as of this month, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Beumer was previously global account manager for Verenigde Tankrederij in the Netherlands from September 2021 to December 2023, and had earlier served in various roles for engineering firm Wärtsilä from 2018 to 2021. She was elected to an IBIA board seat a year ago.

"Over the years, my passion for future fuels evolved and that is like the journey that SGMF went through. It all started with LNG and nowadays it goes beyond that, and we are also looking into ammonia, hydrogen and methanol," Beumer said in the post.

"I'm looking forward to actively engage with members both virtually and in person to hear their concerns, challenges and input on SGMF work and what the Secretariat can do to support them further."