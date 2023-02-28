IE WEEK: Beumer, De Vos and Draffin Win IBIA Board Seats

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 11 candidates ran for three open seats on the board. File Image / Pixabay

The election to fill three seats on industry body IBIA's board has ended, with two new faces joining the group along with one returning member.

Netherlands-based Claudia Beumer of VT Group, Gibraltar-based Jeroen De Vos of Peninsula and independent UK-based consultant Nigel Draffin have been elected to the board, IBIA said in an emailed note to its members following the organisation's AGM at the start of London's IE Week of energy industry events.

A total of 11 candidates ran in the election, with the industry body's members voting on who to elect for three-year terms. The new board will start work from April 1.

As well as its global board, the organisation now also has three regional boards in operation in Asia, Africa and the Americas. IBIA plans to announce the make-up of a fourth in the Middle East ahead of its annual convention in Dubai in November.