IBIA to Announce Middle East Regional Board Ahead of 2023 Convention in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Next year's convention will be held in Dubai on November 7-9. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body IBIA plans to announce the makeup of a new regional board for the Middle East just ahead of next year's annual convention in Dubai.

The Middle East regional board will be the organisation's fourth, after those established for Asia, Africa and the Americas.

The Americas board membership was announced this year shortly before the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston last month, and a similar announcement is planned ahead of the next convention, to be hosted in Dubai in November 2023.

The convention will be held on November 7-9.

The Middle East board is expected to have between five and eight members, chaired by Colin Holloway, global head of technical at marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group.