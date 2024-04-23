BUNKER JOBS: Repsol Seeks Bunker Trading Analyst in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an understanding of trading and maritime terminology. Image Credit: Repsol

Spanish energy company Repsol is seeking to hire a bunker trading analyst in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an understanding of trading and maritime terminology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintains and expands fundamentals market analysis: supply and demand balances, stocks, margins, infrastructure developments, etc. to identify market trends and changes.

Develop tools and analytical models based on internal and market data to make better decisions and predict market variables.

Tracking of operations (Reuters, Vortexa, Argus/Platts, Public Media, etc.) and basic market analysis: customer and competitor, specific refinery margins, grades and alternatives, etc.

Understand and follow internal operations to help make decisions and detect potential improvements.

Understand and follow paper positions, VAR, Risk exposure and Delta Maps

Work closely with traders to look for profitability in the mid long term.

