EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Repsol Seeks Bunker Trading Analyst in Madrid
Tuesday April 23, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an understanding of trading and maritime terminology. Image Credit: Repsol
Spanish energy company Repsol is seeking to hire a bunker trading analyst in Madrid.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an understanding of trading and maritime terminology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintains and expands fundamentals market analysis: supply and demand balances, stocks, margins, infrastructure developments, etc. to identify market trends and changes.
- Develop tools and analytical models based on internal and market data to make better decisions and predict market variables.
- Tracking of operations (Reuters, Vortexa, Argus/Platts, Public Media, etc.) and basic market analysis: customer and competitor, specific refinery margins, grades and alternatives, etc.
- Understand and follow internal operations to help make decisions and detect potential improvements.
- Understand and follow paper positions, VAR, Risk exposure and Delta Maps
- Work closely with traders to look for profitability in the mid long term.
