BUNKER JOBS: Repsol Seeks Bunker Trading Analyst in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 23, 2024

Spanish energy company Repsol is seeking to hire a bunker trading analyst in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an understanding of trading and maritime terminology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Maintains and expands fundamentals market analysis: supply and demand balances, stocks, margins, infrastructure developments, etc. to identify market trends and changes.
  • Develop tools and analytical models based on internal and market data to make better decisions and predict market variables.
  • Tracking of operations (Reuters, Vortexa, Argus/Platts, Public Media, etc.) and basic market analysis: customer and competitor, specific refinery margins, grades and alternatives, etc.
  • Understand and follow internal operations to help make decisions and detect potential improvements.
  • Understand and follow paper positions, VAR, Risk exposure and Delta Maps
  • Work closely with traders to look for profitability in the mid long term.

