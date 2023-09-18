New Trading Firm ENGINE X Hires Credit Risk Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chopra was previously credit risk manager for Aurora Marine Fuels in London from April 2021 to last month. Image Credit: Himanshu Chopra / LinkedIn

ENGINE X, the new bunker trading firm launched by ENGINE, has hired a credit risk manager in Dubai.

Himanshu Chopra has joined ENGINE as credit risk manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Chopra was previously credit risk manager for Aurora Marine Fuels in London from April 2021 to last month, and earlier served as global lead for marine credit risk management at GP Global from May 2019 to March 2021.

ENGINE X will trade bunkers worldwide from offices in Dubai and Singapore, and plans to open further locations in London, Houston and Athens next year, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.