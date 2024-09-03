BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Cyberteam highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. Image Credit: Cyberteam

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

Recruitment firm Cyberteam highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a rapidly growing company that specializes in trading marine bunker fuels across Europe, Baltics, Middle East and Asia'.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader and a well-established portfolio.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivering the company vision to the bunkering market

Developing and growing the bunker trading arm of the business

Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers (VLSFO, HFO, IFO, MGO, MGO etc.)

On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts

Responsible for own portfolio and P&L

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish-- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Be involved in day-to-day operations by analysing market trends, develop trade ideas and execute deals

Open new and exciting markets together with the company

For more information, click here.