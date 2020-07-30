Port of Rotterdam Seeks to Develop Hydrogen Economy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam's port authority wants to see ships starting to use hydrogen as bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam has become the first port authority to join industry body the Hydrogen Council.

The authority is hoping to encourage the use of hydrogen, CEO Allard Castelein said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"The hydrogen economy is currently rapidly emerging in Rotterdam through the development of a number of projects," Castelein said.

"As a member of the Hydrogen Council, we expect to be able to share our experiences, learn from others and help boost this climate-friendly fuel and raw material."

Hydrogen is one of the likely contenders to become a leading source of marine energy in the coming decades as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier this month it emerged that the European Commission is contributing €500,000 in funding to a project that aims to put at least ten hydrogen-powered vessels on the Rotterdam to Cologne route by 2024.