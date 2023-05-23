Nolu Energy Sees International Firms Bringing Higher-Quality Bunkers to Egypt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Egypt's location makes it well-placed to take on a greater share of global bunker demand. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy is expecting to see the arrival of international bunker suppliers in Egypt bringing higher-quality fuels and an increase in volumes.

Egypt awarded Minerva Bunkering a licence to supply bunkers there last week, making it the first international firm to receive one. Other suppliers are expected to join the market shortly.

"Decades ago, bunkering in Suez (and Port Said) happened on a daily basis," Nolu Energy said in an LinkedIn post last week.

"All supplies were made without any issues, by the state-owned companies.

"However for the last many years, supplies in Suez/Port Said have been reduced to very little activity.

"Allegedly the biggest issue has been the quality of marine fuel oil (VLSFO and HSFO).

"Now Egypt has opened up for private suppliers. Hopefully this can bring back the once proud bunkering location to old strength."

Nolu Energy is now able to offer VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO in Egypt conforming to ISO 8217: 2017 specifications, the company added.