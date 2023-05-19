Minerva Bunkering Receives Licence to Supply Bunkers at Egyptian Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm received its licence earlier this week. Image Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources

Global marine fuels firm Minerva Bunkering is the first international company to be awarded a licence to supply bunkers at Egyptian ports.

The firm received its licence earlier this week, Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a social media post on Monday.

"The delegation expressed the company's readiness to study more investment opportunities offered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian market," the ministry said.

Minerva is a subsidiary of commodity trading firm Mercuria, and supplies bunkers around the world. Ship & Bunker's Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2023 report estimated its 2022 volumes at 16.5 million mt.