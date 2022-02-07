Shore Power Moves Step Closer for UK Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ship docked at Southampton. File Image / Pixabay.

'Cold ironing' for UK ports has got the green light with the government launching a consultation on its feasibility.

The evidence collecting drive will be announced at an UK Chamber of Shipping event February 7.

The consultative period runs until April 25, according to the department of transport.

Southampton, on the UK southern coast, has shore power set up to start this year. The move has attracted government support via the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership which in turn could provide a clue to future development.

The take up of shore power, particularly for cruise ports, is a common plank among environmentalists critical of shipping's emissions output.