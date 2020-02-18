Harvest Energy Marine Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Olesen joined the team earlier this month. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

London-based fuel supplier Harvest Energy Marine has hired a new senior bunker trader covering markets in Northwest Europe, the company said Tuesday.

Its new senior trader, Martin Olesen, "will predominantly be responsible for the buying and selling of marine fuels across the Northwest European markets, helping to expand the business in the port of Zeebrugge and the North Sea, and generally developing the services offered by Harvest Energy Marine," the company said in an emailed statement.

Olesen was previously the general manager in Europe for V-Marine Fuels, as well as a trader and commercial manager for Aegean North-West Europe, according to his LinkedIn profile.