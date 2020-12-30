Germany Offers LNG-Bunker Retrofit Grants for Another Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EUR30 million in funding has already been granted. File Image / Pixabay

Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is extending for a further year its offer to help fund the conversion of ships to using LNG bunkers after uptake of the current scheme was slowed by the COVID19 pandemic.

Under the scheme oceangoing vessels can receive funding to cover between 40% and 60% of the conversion cost.

Calls for funding were originally made in August 2018 and September 2019 but ended on December 18. The new scheme runs until the end of 2021.

BMVI said it made the extension for another year as "many projects could not be realized last year due to the financial challenges for shipping caused by the COVID19 pandemic."

Still, the ministry notes that a total of EUR30 million for 12 equipment and retrofitting projects has already been granted.

Applications for the new funding round can be made via Germany's Federal Agency for Administrative Services (Bundesanstalt für Verwaltungsdienstleistungen or BAV).