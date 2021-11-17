BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Commercial Oil Operator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Maersk's office in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a commercial oil operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and an academic education in commerce, administration or shipping and logistics, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Your focus will be to work alongside the operations team and administer the activities required for a smooth and continuous operation of barges/vessels/terminals which we operate in Europe

Optimise, plan and control movements on barges/vessels/terminals

Be compliant with finance regulations dealing with trades (a.o. SBLC), optimize contracts

Controlling stock movements on barges (organize planning), reporting to customs and other relevant authorities, perform deliveries to receiving vessels, ex wharf/FOB planning for third-party sales

