CPG Bunkering Expands Capacity in Mozambique

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has added the CPG Alma to its operations at Maputo. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier CPG Bunkering has signed a deal to expand its delivery capacity in Mozambique.

The company has signed an extension to its operating agreement with the Maputo Port Development Company, agreeing as part of the deal to add an additional delivery vessel at Maputo, a CPG Bunkering representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The company has taken on the tanker CPG Alma to add to its operations at Maputo in response to increased demand.

"With two bunker barges operating at the port of Maputo, the expanded service will be able to cater for reliable at-berth supplies during cargo operations and an increasing volume of bunker-only calls at anchorage," the company representative said.

"Signed on 26 September, the extension to the exclusive agreement between the parties covers all grades of Marine Fuels, lubricants and ship-to-ship transfer services.

"Furthermore, during the extension period, CPG Bunkering has agreed to evaluate the possible supply of alternative bunker fuels (biofuels, LNG, methanol and ammonia) at the port of Maputo."

Bunker demand has risen significantly in Mozambique over the past year with more vessels travelling around Africa to avoid attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.