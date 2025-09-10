Integr8 Report Flags ARA as 'Principal Sulfur Risk for VLSFO'

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday September 10, 2025

The ARA complex has emerged as the key sulfur risk area for VLSFO, according to Integr8 Fuels' Bunker Quality Trends report for the first half of 2025.

9.5% of the VLSFO samples tested had elevated sulfur levels of 0.51-0.53%, which is within the 95% tolerance band, the report shared by Integr8 highlighted.

1.7% of the samples had sulfur content above the tolerance band and off-spec.

By contrast, Singapore maintained a far stronger compliance profile, with only 1.4% of samples in the borderline range and 0.2% off spec, leaving ARA with an eight-fold higher probability of non-compliance.

"Interestingly, the risk distribution inside ARA remains uneven," the report said.

"Core bunkering points such as Rotterdam and Antwerp show manageable off-spec rates of 1-2% yet still record almost one sample in ten sitting in the tolerance band."

The report points to blending practices and possible cross-contamination from barges carrying both HSFO and VLSFO as contributing factors.

