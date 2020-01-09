Hapag-Lloyd Reports "Sporadic Strikes" Continue at French Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company expects a 72-hour stoppage at Le Havre from 6am on Thursday. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Strikes at Frenc​h ports are continuing to cause delays to container line Hapag-Lloyd's operations there, the company said Wednesday.

"We regret to report that the strike situation at French ports haven't changed," the company said.

"We are still facing sporadic strikes in Le Havre and Fos-sur-Mer, generating terminal and vessel congestion."

Hapag-Lloyd reported it expects a 72-hour work stoppage at Fos from 8pm on Wednesday, and another at Le Havre from 6am on Thursday.