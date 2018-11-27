Gothenburg Moves Forward on Biogas Bunkering

LNG and LBG bunkering. Image Credit: Swegas

The Port of Gothenburg has seen its first liquefied biogas (LBG) bunkering, with Swegas saying shipping company Terntank lifted the alternative fuel along with liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG and LBG that was bunkered at the facility was supplied by the Norwegian company Barents NaturGass, and follows a supply deal struck earlier this year.

LNG and LBG are largely identical in terms of chemical composition, but rather than being a fossil fuel, LBG is produced from a variety of sources that make it 100% renewable, such as organic waste, and net emissions of carbon dioxide are said to be zero.

“LNG is the first step. The ambition to increase the volume of biogas has taken a new turn, as this technology and related infrastructure work equally well for both gases,” said Tryggve Möller, CEO of Terntank Ship Management.

Interest in LNG bunkers has grown in recent years in response to tightening environmental regulations. But with the GHG performance of LNG still a point of contention, biogas is seen as a more viable marine fuel in the longer term.

"It is my firm belief that gas suppliers will come to realise the importance of the shipping sector as a gas user,” said Johan Zettergren, Chief Executive of Swedegas.

"Access to renewable gas will increase, opening up new and exciting opportunities. Every step we take towards more sustainable transport is vital."