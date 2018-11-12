Key LNG Bunker "Well-to-Wake" GHG Study Expected in H1 2019

Using LNG as a marine fuel has caught the attention of both advocates and detractors. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The results of a key well-to-wake analysis of LNG bunkers being undertaken by SEA\LNG and the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) is expected in H1 2019, Ship & Bunker has been told.

The study, that at one point was expected as early as last September, will likely be a key reference for LNG bunker advocates as part of the ongoing debate over their GHG performance.

While advocates say burning LNG bunkers reduces vessel CO2 emissions as much as 30% vs HFO, when it comes to lifecycle savings at present there is no accepted savings range, not least because of the difficulty in assessing the likely levels of fugitive emissions.

Even SEA\LNG conceded in May "there are still many open and important questions relating to the global warming implications of methane emissions in natural gas production and transportation as well as methane slippage in marine engines."

Still, some key voices opposed to LNG have already voiced their opinion, and having earlier called Europe’s pursuit of the alternative fuel a "$22 billion distraction” from decarbonisation efforts, last month Transport & Environment (T&E) released its study on LNG bunker’s GHG credentials that concluded they were as bad for the climate as conventional marine fuels.

While SEA\LNG did not comment on the report directly, earlier this month chairman Peter Keller said: “Academic studies and other discussions that criticise the effectiveness of proven alternative fuelling solutions such as LNG, but stop short of offering realistic alternatives, will only detract from genuine efforts to reach the IMO’s goals.”