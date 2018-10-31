Skangas, Gothia Alliance Sign LNG Supply Deal

Swedish tanker group Gothia Tanker Alliance has firmed up the supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel for its members' ships under a deal with LNG distributor Skangas.

The agreement is to supply "current as well as new vessels with LNG propulsion soon to come", the company said in a statement.

Gothia shipping companies forming part of the deal include Furetank, Erik Thun and Alvtank.

Between them, the companies have six, new LNG-fuelled ships.

LNG is seen as a viable alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel. Sweden, and Scandinavian countries in general, have established distribution networks for small-scale LNG.

Skangas is a subsidiary of Finnish gas player Gasum.

