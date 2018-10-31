EMEA News
Skangas, Gothia Alliance Sign LNG Supply Deal
Wednesday October 31, 2018
Gothenburg: LNG bunkering (file image/pixabay)
Swedish tanker group Gothia Tanker Alliance has firmed up the supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel for its members' ships under a deal with LNG distributor Skangas.
The agreement is to supply "current as well as new vessels with LNG propulsion soon to come", the company said in a statement.
Gothia shipping companies forming part of the deal include Furetank, Erik Thun and Alvtank.
Between them, the companies have six, new LNG-fuelled ships.
LNG is seen as a viable alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel. Sweden, and Scandinavian countries in general, have established distribution networks for small-scale LNG.
Skangas is a subsidiary of Finnish gas player Gasum.