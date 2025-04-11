Dutch Vertom Group Launches Diesel-Electric Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel’s diesel-electric propulsion system will assist in reducing energy consumption. Image Credit: Vertom Group

Netherlands-based maritime firm Vertom Group has launched another diesel-electric powered multipurpose dry cargo vessel.

Built by Dutch shipbuilder Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, the Vertom Joyce is the eighth vessel in a planned series of 12, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel's diesel-electric propulsion system is designed to reduce energy consumption and improve overall efficiency.

According to the company, each ship in the series has been designed with future retrofitting in mind, enabling potential conversion to run on alternative marine fuels.

"From designer to shipyard, from the suppliers to the sailors, every contribution has helped make this vessel a reality, Arjan de Jong, CEO of Vertom Group, said.

"The MV Vertom Joyce represents more than engineering and design, it reflects the values we share as an organization and as a community."