Bunker Jobs: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job posting was filed late last week. File Image / Pixabay

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking a credit manager in London.

The role will cover the company's marine and shipping business, according to a job posting on the World Fuel Services website.

The company is seeking candidates with at least two years' experience as a senior credit analyst of credit manager, it said.

The key duties and responsibilities for the role include the following, according to the posting:

Seeks public information on counterparties through corporate registries, company websites, trade news outlets and rating agencies for use in making timely credit limit decisions reacting both positively and negatively on credit lines to information gathered.

Managing all EMEA credit enquiries and exposures from enquiry to payment and monitor delivered exposures on EMEA & Americas marine portfolio, review lines as market events and credit policy dictates, vote on overexposures versus credit line and liaise with collections team on overdue payments staying aware of payment performance.

credit enquiries and exposures from enquiry to payment and monitor delivered exposures on EMEA & Americas marine portfolio, review lines as market events and credit policy dictates, vote on overexposures versus credit line and liaise with collections team on overdue payments staying aware of payment performance. Ability to independently interact with Sr. Leaders and present finding and recommendations in a professional compelling way.

Ability to work independently and make key decisions based on sound knowledge and analysis of the international commodity and freight markets as well as traditional credit metrics.

Has the ability to influence, make recommendations and negotiate with internal stakeholders for the benefit of the business.

Receive customer information from multiple sources to perform risk analysis and make underwriting decisions within the guidelines of credit policies and procedures

Proactively work with customers to manage customer credit exposure to established limits

Inform management of any material collections issues as soon as identified

Participate in all credit and risk decisions through involvement in the credit underwriting, exposure control, collections and reporting activities

Liaise with WFS Legal department on all collections issues that are not resolvable outside of legal recourse

Assume a leadership role and subject to applicant, managerial duties, in support of the senior credit manager for the wider team of credit analysts and junior credit analysts.

Suggest meaningful Credit and Risk metrics and associated reporting to monitor segment Credit and Risk results; develop metrics and reporting as directed

Expected to suggest, design and implement, or assist in the design and implementation, of process, technology or other efficiency improvement solutions

For further details, click here.