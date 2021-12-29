EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Trainee Trader in Piraeus
Wednesday December 29, 2021
The successful candidate will join the BMS head office in Piraeus. Image Credit: BMS United
Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader for its office in Piraeus.
The company is looking for candidates with excellent written and spoken English and preferably experience in sales or a degree in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day one with hands-on training," the company said in the advertisement.
"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and will be guided on how to establish your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."
