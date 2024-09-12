EMEA News
IBT Bunkering & Trading Appoints New Head of Trading
Elmers has worked for the company since February 2018. Image Credit: Marvin Elmers / LinkedIn
Marine fuels firm IBT Bunkering & Trading has appointed a new head of trading.
Hamburg-based Marvin Elmers has been appointed to the role of head of trading at IBT as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
Elmers has worked for the company since February 2018, serving previously as a senior trader.
He had earlier worked for Shipping & Chartering GmbH from 2015 to 2018 and for Schulte & Bruns Chartering GmbH from 2013 to 2015.
IBT Bunkering & Trading is based in Hamburg, was founded in 1976 and provides spot trading, formula-based contracts and price hedging, according to the company's website.
