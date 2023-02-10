BUNKER JOBS: GoodFuels Seeks Commercial Manager in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Amsterdam office. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Biofuel bunker supplier GoodFuels is seeking to hire a commercial manager in Amsterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree, at least five years of sales or account management experience and knowledge about the maritime industry, biofuels or sustainability, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.

"As Commercial Manager, you will be working in the GoodFuels sales team," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be the face of our maritime business unit. Your role is pivotal to our mission in selling sustainable biofuels to shipping companies, ranging from container lines to bulk carriers and tankers, from car carriers to cruise liners and dredging companies.

"You will be responsible for sales and account management within your portfolio and contributing to the growth ambitions of GoodFuels."

