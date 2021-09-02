Norwegian Ammonia Bunkering Project Wins $10.3 Million in Government Funds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Azane Fuel Solutions is a JV formed by Norway's ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime. Image Credit: Azane Fuel Solutions

A project seeking to build the world's first ammonia bunker terminal in Norway has been awarded NOK 89 million ($10.3 million) of government funding.

Azane Fuel Solutions will be granted the funds through the Norwegian Green Platform Initiative, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Azane Fuel Solutions is a JV formed by Norway's ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime in July. The company said in an emailed statement on Friday. The firm will seek to build both shore-based and floating ammonia bunker terminals, with the Northwest European market a likely early focus.

"We are removing the famous chicken-and-egg dilemma for new fuels," Andre Risholm, chairman of Azane Fuel Solutions, said in the statement.

"Ammonia already has a global bulk terminal network.

"Now we will start building the bunkering network."