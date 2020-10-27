Galp Sees Falling Third-Quarter Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil products: sales down. File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese energy company Galp has reported weaker oil products sales in the third quarter on the back of the weaker economic environement.

The company's third quarter results said sales had dropped 30% compared to the same quarter last year.

The reduced sales reflect "the lower market demand in Iberia, namely in the aviation and bunkers segements", according to the company.

Fuel oil production accounted for 16% of middle distillates production.which consisted entirely of very low sulphur fuel oil, the company said.

Diesel and jet accounted for 48% of production in this segment and gasoline for 21%.