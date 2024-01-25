Oilmar Hires Marine Fuels Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Altay was previously an operations team member for Akgunler Shipping in Cyprus. Image Credit: Çağla Altay / LinkedIn

Shipping and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC has hired a new junior marine fuels trader in Dubai.

Çağla Altay has joined the company as ajunior marine fuels trader in its Dubai office as of this month, she said in an update to hire LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Altay was previously an operations team member for Akgunler Shipping in Cyprus from August 2023 to this month, and had earlier worked as a bunker broker and in other roles for Maritime Brokerage & Trading Corporation from October 2021 to February 2023.

Oilmar has expanded its presence in the bunker industry significantly over the past two years, and in August 2023 launched a bunker trading and broking operation in the Americas.