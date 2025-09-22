EU Proposes Adding 118 Ships to Russian Sanctions List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Image Credit: EC

The EU has proposed adding 118 ships to the sanction list as part of the bloc's 19th sanctions package against Russia, targeting the shadow fleet.

This measure would bring the total number of ships sanctioned to more than 560, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said in a statement on Friday.

She said the expanded restrictions are aimed at further cutting Russia's fossil fuel revenues.

Leyen noted that the EU is going after entities and countries purchasing Russian oil which are breaching sanctions.

"We are now going after those who fuel Russia's war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions, Leyen noted.

“ We also list 45 companies in Russia and third countries Ursula von der Leyen

"We target refineries, oil traders, and petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.

"In three years, Russia's oil revenues in Europe have gone down by 90%.

"We are now turning that page for good."

The proposal also ends exemptions for Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazpromneft, placing them under a full transaction ban.

In addition, 45 companies in Russia and third countries will be listed for providing direct or indirect support to Moscow.