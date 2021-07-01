UK Chamber of Shipping Appoints New Chief Executive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sarah Treseder was previously chief executive of the Royal Yachting Association. Image Credit: UK Chamber of Shipping

The UK Chamber of Shipping has appointed a new chief executive to replace the outgoing Bob Sanguinetti.

Sarah Treseder, currently chief executive of the Royal Yachting Association, will take over the role from October, the industry body said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"COVID-19 has brought to attention the vital role shipping and seafarers play moving the goods we all need," Treseder said in the statement.

"The shipping sector is at a crucial stage in its decarbonisation journey and I know it will be one of the top priorities for me and the team at the Chamber.

"I look forward to working with the UK government and leading organisations around the world as we look to reduce emissions whilst continuing to promote global trade."

Sanguinetti announced in March that he was standing down from his role at the industry body to take up a new role as chief executive of the Aberdeen Harbour Board.