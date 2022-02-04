EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Europe
Friday February 4, 2022
Sing Fuels is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels
Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Europe.
The company is looking for candidates with an existing client base and a sound understanding of the international bunker business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily duties will include active brokering/trading on behalf of clients, ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
- You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts
- As a bunker trader you will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
- In the event of any disagreements or claims, the bunker trader is required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
- As a bunker trader you may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
- You will be managing your own P/L
For more information, click here.