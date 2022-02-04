BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with an existing client base and a sound understanding of the international bunker business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily duties will include active brokering/trading on behalf of clients, ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts

As a bunker trader you will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased

In the event of any disagreements or claims, the bunker trader is required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers

As a bunker trader you may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage

You will be managing your own P/L

For more information, click here.