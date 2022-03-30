BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Staff in Dubai and Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Consortio has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Consortio Recruitment Group

A bunker trading firm is seeking to hire a trading manager in Dubai and a senior trader in Greece.

Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group published the roles in job advertisements on its website this week, without naming the hiring company.

For the Dubai role, the company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience as a bunker trader and a transferable portfolio of customers and suppliers.

In Greece, the firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience and a transferable portfolio of customers and suppliers.

"Despite access to financial backing and credit that any top trading company would give an arm and a leg for, our client remains humble and focused on its own long-term development," Consortio said in the advertisements.

"Naturally, this drives a company culture that has led to the business becoming one of the most sought-after places for traders to work.

"Moreover, the brand champions clarity and consistency across all levels of seniority which stresses not only the value our client places on internal communication but also the onus that's placed on each separate staff member's career development."

For more information, click here for the Dubai role and here for the Greece role.