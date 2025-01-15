BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks ESG Reporting Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of EST reporting, controlling or auditing experience within a large company. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire an ESG reporting manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of EST reporting, controlling or auditing experience within a large company, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Sustainability Statements: Lead project management for preparing and delivering the Sustainability Statements in line with CSRD, EU Taxonomy, and Maersk's strategic goals.

Materiality Assessments: Review and update Maersk's Double Materiality Assessment in collaboration with key partners.

ESG Assurance: Manage external ESG assurance processes.

Sustainability GAAP: Prepare and maintain Maersk's ESG reporting manual.

KPI Development: Support the creation of new KPI definitions and enhance existing reporting processes.

Data Control: Oversee ESG KPI data control, collaborating with Finance and other teams to understand and explain data trends.

ESG Reporting: Contribute to Maersk's quarterly financial reports and internal reporting on key ESG metrics.

ESG Ratings: Plan and manage annual submissions to ESG ratings such as CDP and EcoVadis.

Advisory Role: Act as a go-to expert for ESG reporting-related queries, supporting topics like green financing, investor relations, and KPI target setting.

