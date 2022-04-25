Activists Stop Tanker Unloading Russian Jet Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anchor chain and activist. Image Credit: Greenpeace

Activists are attempting to stop the oil tanker Ust Luga from offloading its cargo of Russian jet fuel to a Norwegian port, Greenpeace has said.

The action is in the Oslo Fjord at the Esso-controlled Slagentangen oil port.

"The activists are calling on the Norwegian government to ban the import of Russian fossil fuels and demanding that Esso cancel its contracts to buy fossil fuel from Russia in this time of war," according

to a Greenpeace statement.

Action to prevent the ship from discharging at the pier has seen the environmentalists chain themselves to the ship's anchor chain. The activists are in small inflatables.

Ust Luga's cargo comprises 95,000 metric tonnes of jet kerosene.