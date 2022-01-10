Intertek Alert: High Sediment Fuels in ARA Region

by Intertek Lintec

The samples were found from deliveries in Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ghent. File Image / Pixabay

Over the last two weeks Intertek Lintec has tested a number of VLSFO bunker samples from vessels that have taken fuel in Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ghent that have shown sediment contents above the ISO 8217 0.10% mass limit. The data gained has shown results ranging from 0.27 to 0.75% mass.

The sediment tests contained within the ISO 8217 standard aim to define the total amount of all sediments contained in a fuel. The main reason for doing this is to limit the amount of solid material contained within the fuel in order that it can be removed by efficient purification and limit fouling and blocking of filters.

The sediment tests also give a good insight into the potential stability of the fuel.

High sediment fuels can impede the purification process and promote sludge build up in purifiers. Reduction in purification efficiency can impact upon the removal of other components such as water and / or cat fines which can also lead to potential wear damage.

If your vessel recently bunkered in the ARA region we strongly recommend that you have knowledge of the quality of the fuel prior to use.

Ensure that the samples are taken correctly together with the supplier at the custody transfer point (Barge Manifold / Receiving Vessel Manifold) and witnessed by the ship's crew. The seal numbers of the samples drawn on the basis of the contract of supply must be recorded on the Bunker Delivery Note (BDN).

If you wish to discuss any of the points highlighted in this bunker alert, please feel free to contact our technical team on +44 (0)1325 390183 or email lintec.results@intertek.com.