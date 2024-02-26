Euronav Orders Methanol-fuelled Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships to be built in China. File Image / Pixabay.

European shipping company Euronav has ordered two alt-fuelled newbuilds.

The ships, which are bitumen tankers to be built in China, will have dual-fuel, green methanol engines, the company said in a statement.

The engines can be retrofitted to handle ammonia at a later stage.

"With the new orders for two state-of-the-art and green newbuilding bitumen tankers, we continue to execute our strategy of diversification and decarbonisation of our fleet," said company chief executive Alexander Saverys.

The ship are expected to be delivered in late 2026.

The methanol-fuelled fleet is beginning to grow. In Janaury, 23 ships with methanol capability were on order. The total number of such ships on order stands at around 228.