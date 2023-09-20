Cargo Ship off Romania Hit by Mine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship had come to Romanian waters from Turkey. File Image / Pixabay

An explosion has been reported on board a general cargo ship off the coast of Romania after the vessel was struck by a mine.

The 4,300 DWT general cargo vessel Seama was struck by a mine near Sulina on Wednesday morning, local news provider B1 TV News reported, citing comments from the Romanian Agency for the Rescue of Human Life at Sea.

12 crew members were evacuated from the ship, one of whom had been injured by the explosion, according to the report.

The ship is registered under the Togo flag, and had come to Romanian waters from Turkey, according to maritime intelligence service VesselsValue.