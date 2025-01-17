UK Allocates More Funds to Shipping Decarbonisation Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK government has allocated £30 million ($37 million) to the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition scheme. File Image / Pixabay

Funds for the latest round of the UK’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) were announced on Thursday.

The UK government has allocated £30 million ($37 million) to the scheme, which aims to encourage innovative approaches to decarbonising the country’s shipping sector.

This marks the sixth round of funding for the initiative, bringing the total investment in the scheme to £159 million ($194 million).

Over 300 organisations have benefited from the funding, attracting more than £100 million ($122 million) in private investment across the UK.

“Successful projects have included the installation of Britain’s first electric chargepoint network across ports in the South West, the largest ever retrofit of a hydrogen research vessel in Wales and the installation of a state-of-the-art carbon capture system on a vessel.”

CMDC funding is part of the £236 million ($288 million) UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme, which focuses on decarbonising the UK maritime sector through research and development.