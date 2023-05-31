Minerva Launches Suez Canal Physical Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva received its Egyptian bunker supply licence earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuels firm Minerva Bunkering has launched its physical supply operation in the Suez Canal after receiving its licence in Egypt earlier this month.

The firm has already completed its first ten bunker deliveries in Egypt, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company is licensed to supply bunkers in the Suez Canal and at 12 Egyptian ports including East and West Port Said, Alexandria, Damietta, Suez and Sokhna. Egypt's government announced earlier this month that Minerva was the first international firm to have received a licence to supply bunkers in the country.

Minerva will supply VLSFO, HSFO and MGO, with facilities including the 150,000 DWT floating storage vessel Cronus and five bunker delivery vessels.

"With more than 23,000 vessels transiting the Suez Canal each year and significant additional vessel traffic calling domestic ports, Egypt represents one of the world's most strategic maritime markets," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva, said in the statement.

"Bringing Minerva's industry-leading physical supply chain, fuel quality performance, and operational excellence and will add significant value to the international shipping community and their vessels operating in Egyptian ports and waters.

"Minerva's objective is to empower our customers to lower their total cost of bunkers procurement.

"Refuelling vessels while they await canal transits, thereby avoiding the costly deviation and lost time of a bunkers-only call, does just that."