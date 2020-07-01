Glander International Bunkering Appoints New Managing Director in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rune Kongstein previously served the company as sales manager. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuels trader Glander International Bunkering has appointed a new managing director in Norway, the company said Wednesday.

The company has promoted former sales manager Rune Kongstein to the role as of July 1, it said in an emailed statement.

"With our two Norwegian offices in Tønsberg and Oslo, we have a unique stronghold of local relationships and knowledge that we will continue to uphold and strengthen," Kongstein said in the statement.

"I look forward to working even closer with our talented team to build on our success and pave more growth."

The previous incumbent was Ole Morten Rismyhr, who is currently seeking new opportunities, according to his Linkedin profile.

Eirek Eikefet, previously a senior trader, will take over as sales manager of the company's Tønsberg office, Glander said.