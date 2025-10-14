Salzgitter Partners with Oldendorff to Cut Emissions in Iron Ore Transport

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Salzgitter and Oldendorff team up to cut iron ore transport emissions by 20% from 2026. Image Credit: Oldendorff

Steel firm Salzgitter Flachstahl has signed a long-term agreement with shipping firm Oldendorff Carriers to reduce emissions in the maritime transport of iron ore to Hamburg.

The partnership aims to cut CO2e emissions by at least 20% from 2026, Oldendorff said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The partners will use Oldendorff’s modern, fuel-efficient ships equipped with optimised hull designs, advanced engines and energy-saving systems to lower bunker fuel consumption.

Emission reductions will also come from improved voyage planning, route optimisation and better cargo flow management to minimise ballast runs and idle time.

These measures are expected to save around 19,000 tonnes of CO2e annually.

Salzgitter said the initiative will not increase transport costs, as fuel savings will offset the investment in efficiency measures.

"Decarbonizing maritime operations is a complex challenge that requires coordination across the entire value chain," Henrik Christiansen, executive director at Oldendorff, said.