Saras Sells 120,000 MT of VLSFO in Four Months: Reuters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saras's sales have had a strong start to the year. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Italian refiner Saras's sales of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) have reached 120,000 mt so far, according to news agency Reuters.

Saras has sold 120,000 mt of the product since launching it in early September, the agency reported Thursday, citing comments by Massimo Vacca, the company's planning, benchmarking and sustainability manager.

The company is targeting annual VLSFO sales of 550,000 mt and 180,000 mt for marine gasoil, Reuters said.